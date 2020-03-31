You are here

Meadows resigns from Congress, heads to White House

Tue, 31/03/2020 - 5:22am — legitgov

Meadows resigns from Congress, heads to White House | 30 March 2020 | Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) resigned from Congress Monday evening ahead of starting at the White House as President Trump's next chief of staff, his office announced in a letter. Meadows is expected to begin his new role as Trump's chief of staff on Tuesday. "I write today to inform you that I will resign from the House of Representatives, effective 5:00 p.m. Monday, March 30," he wrote in a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

