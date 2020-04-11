'Medical Tyranny:' Colorado GOP Votes Against Vaccine Mandates, Despite Virus [Yes!] | 06 April 2020 | As scientists across the globe are racing to develop a vaccine against COVID-19 [and billions in profits for big pharma], Republicans in key Colorado counties voted overwhelmingly in recent weeks against any state vaccination requirements for children or anyone else. In a platform position passed [overwhelmingly] by a 58 to 19 vote last week, the Adams County, Colorado, Republican Party, condemned "any form of mandated vaccinations." Asked about the plank, JoAnn Windholz, Chair of the Adams County Republican Party, told the Colorado Times Recorder that the resolution was about the "parents' right to choose what's best for their children," and it would apply to "any type of shot." [That's right! No one wants Bill Gates's deadly mandatory vaccines, in response to a pandemic which likely originated due to backing by the Gates Foundation.]