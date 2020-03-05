Medical professional at Los Angeles airport tests positive for coronavirus --The individual is under self-quarantine at home with mild symptoms, under medical supervision | 04 March 2020 | A medical professional conducting coronavirus screenings at Los Angeles International Airport has tested positive for the virus, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Wednesday. The person began to exhibit cold-like symptoms on Feb. 29 and visited their primary care doctor for a COVID-19 test the next day. The test came back positive, DHS said in a statement. DHS headquarters was alerted to the situation late Tuesday night, spokeswoman Heather Swift said in a statement.