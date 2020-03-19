Members of House GOP leadership self-quarantining after first lawmakers test positive | 19 March 2020 | Members of the House GOP leadership team are self-quarantining after two lawmakers announced that they have tested positive for the coronavirus. Top members of the minority whip team -- including Whip Steve Scalise (La.) and Rep. Drew Ferguson (Ga.), the chief deputy whip -- are among the growing number of GOP lawmakers who have chosen to take precautions after Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) announced Wednesday that he tested positive for the virus. Diaz-Balart, a member of the Whip team and a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, is known for being social around Capitol Hill, often seen shaking hands or hugging colleagues. In addition to partaking in House votes, Diaz-Balart also participated in a Friday meeting with Scalise and some core members of the whip team, prompting other participants to self-quarantine.