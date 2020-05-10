'Metalhead' DARPA Robot Enlisted by Police to Enforce Social Distancing | 09 May 2020 | Where people were once appalled that drones went from "search and rescue" duties to surveillance, the Overton window has quickly moved to pandemic drones that can use thermal imaging to scan the public's temperature readings. The same move toward even more dystopian use of A.I. robots can be seen on the ground as well. "RoboCops" have been launched coast to coast in 16 states... Singapore robot enforces safe distancing among park-goers - A Boston Dynamics/DARPA-funded robot named "Spot" is now being seen in parks barking orders at passersby to maintain their distance.