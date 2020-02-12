Michael Bennet drops out of presidential race | 11 Feb 2020 | Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet is ending his presidential run, following a lackluster performance in the New Hampshire primary. The Colorado Democrat tried to break in with moderate voters in his party's 2020 primary, but he rarely registered in the polls and was unable to make any of the Democratic National Committee's debates after the initial two. Bennet had 0.3 percent of the vote in New Hampshire with about one-fifth of precincts reporting.