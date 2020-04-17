Michael Cohen will be released from prison over coronavirus concerns | 16 April 2020 | Disgraced lawyer Michael Cohen will be released from an upstate New York prison over coronavirus concerns, sources said. Cohen must first complete a 14-day quaratine period at Otisville Federal prison that begins Friday, before he's let out on home confinement, according to sources. Cohen, in March, had unsuccessfully argued he should be released from prison because of the pandemic. He will be able to finish out his sentence in home confinement, according to sources.