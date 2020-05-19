Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in talks to become Joe Biden's VP pick | 19 May 2020 | Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has confirmed she is in talks with Joe Biden's campaign to become his running mate, as the race to join his ticket reaches an unseen fever pitch. A rising star [?] in the Democratic Party who has garnered national headlines through her [mis]handling of the Wolverine State's COVID-19 outbreak, Whitmer is considered one of several women on the shortlist to join Biden's ticket. The 48-year-old governor joins Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, who, according to a Senate colleague, was selected for an interview with the Biden camp over the role.