Michigan Governor Extends Lockdown by Executive Order Despite Legislature Refusing to Extend Her Authority | 01 May 2020 | In a series of executive orders, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended the state of emergency through May 28, poising herself for a standoff with lawmakers. According to Republican legislators, only the legislature has the power to extend a state of emergency while the governorship does not. Republicans offered two, one-week extensions in exchange for an agreement that future extensions be approved by the legislature. Whitmer rejected the deal. Lawmakers in both state houses passed resolutions "giving their leaders power to to take legal action against Whitmer over her coronavirus response," reports CBS.