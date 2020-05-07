Michigan Hospital Workers Say CBS and Hospital Admin Faked COVID Patients for Sensational News Segment | 06 May 2020 | Hospital workers at Cherry Medical Center in Grand Rapids, Mich., were caught on camera talking about their experience with a CBS News crew that made them fake a busy testing center in order to appear swamped with patients. Project Veritas received a tip from a whistleblower at the hospital who filmed what happened. Workers reported that they were called off the floors where they were working and told to get in their cars and make the line look like it was wrapping around the parking lot. Nurses in the testing center were forced to pretend they were testing patients, but they were not.