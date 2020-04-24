You are here

Home

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Deep State Truth

CLG Breaking News and Commentary

Click here!

Contribute to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

Michigan Likely to Strip Governor of Reopening Powers

Fri, 24/04/2020 - 9:18pm — legitgov

Michigan Likely to Strip Governor of Reopening Powers | 24 April 2020 | In a personal form of lobbying state officials, protesters held a demonstration outside the home of Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday. This was the same day news broke that Whitmer plans to extend the state's virus stay-at-home order until May 15th. Meanwhile, the state legislature will meet to likely strip Whitmer of certain powers to close and/or reopen the state. Protesters were not happy about the two week extension until mid-month, "We wanted to send Gretchen Whitmer a message, we didn’t want to surrender our liberties just for a little temporary safety," Brian Pannebecker, a protest leader, told the local Fox television affiliate in Lansing, Michigan.

  • Share
  • Log in to post comments