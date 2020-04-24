Michigan Likely to Strip Governor of Reopening Powers | 24 April 2020 | In a personal form of lobbying state officials, protesters held a demonstration outside the home of Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday. This was the same day news broke that Whitmer plans to extend the state's virus stay-at-home order until May 15th. Meanwhile, the state legislature will meet to likely strip Whitmer of certain powers to close and/or reopen the state. Protesters were not happy about the two week extension until mid-month, "We wanted to send Gretchen Whitmer a message, we didn’t want to surrender our liberties just for a little temporary safety," Brian Pannebecker, a protest leader, told the local Fox television affiliate in Lansing, Michigan.