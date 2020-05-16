Michigan protesters plan 'Operation Haircut' demonstration to push back against state's 'tyrannical' stay-at-home order | 16 May 2020 | Protesters against Michigan's continuing stay-at-home order are planning "Operation Haircut" to demonstrate against what they believe are "tyrannical" measures imposed by the state government. The Michigan Conservative Coalition is organizing the demonstrations that are planned for Wednesday afternoon. Local barbers and stylists will offer free haircuts on the Michigan state Capitol lawn while following safety guidelines, Fox 2 in Detroit reported. The group previously organized "Operation Gridlock" last month at the Capitol, leading crowds of protesters outside the building while others stayed in their cars, honking in defiance of stay-at-home orders.