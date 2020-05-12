Michigan sheriff says he won't enforce Whitmer's stay-at-home order | 11 May 2020 | A county sheriff in Michigan said on Monday that his office will not enforce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) stay-at-home order over the coronavirus... Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole said in a written statement that he decided to share his office's position on the governor’s executive orders after receiving "many calls" from local residents and businesses on the matter and "especially since the Michigan Legislature did not extend the state of emergency beyond April 30 as required by law." "The legality of that is a judicial branch determination," BeGole said, noting his office's "responsibility to serve and protect the citizens of Shiawassee County and to ensure their rights as described in both state and federal Constitution."