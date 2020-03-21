Military to enforce coronavirus lockdown in Italy | 20 March 2020 | Soldiers are being brought in to enforce a lockdown in Italy as the country struggles to contain the exploding coronavirus outbreak within its borders... "(The request to use the army) has been accepted...and 114 soldiers will be on the ground throughout Lombardy...it is still too little, but it is positive," Attilio Fontana, the president of the Lombardy region, said at a press conference Friday, according to a translation by CNN. "Unfortunately we are not seeing a change of trend in the numbers, which are rising." Soldiers have already been stationed in several Italian cities, but have been ordered simply to ensure general security rather than enforce government orders.