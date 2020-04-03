Military personnel to handle coronavirus patients at facilities in NYC, New Orleans and Dallas | 02 April 2020 | Military personnel will begin treating coronavirus patients at new medical facilities that have popped up in the cities of New York, New Orleans and Dallas, the White House said Thursday, marking a shift in policy for how the Pentagon is aiding in the medical response to the pandemic. Vice President Pence said at a White House briefing on the virus that President Trump had directed the Department of Defense to use military personnel to operate facilities fully focused on coronavirus patients. The move comes one day after Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in response to a question from The Hill that the military would not be treating coronavirus patients unless "push comes to shove," asserting the Pentagon's resources are better used building hospitals and treating trauma patients to lighten the load on hospitals.