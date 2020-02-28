Milwaukee Molson Coors shooter reportedly had long-running dispute with co-worker | 27 Feb 2020 | The man accused of opening fire at a Molson Coors plant in Milwaukee on Wednesday -- killing five co-workers and himself -- was a gun-loving electrician who had been in a long-running dispute with a co-worker, according to a report. Anthony Ferrill, 51, had frequently argued with one of the fatally shot victims, a fellow electrician, an employee told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The two co-workers had accused each other of going into each other's offices and tampering with computer equipment or swiping tools, the source, who didn’t want to be named, told the outlet Thursday.