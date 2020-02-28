You are here

Home

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Deep State Truth

CLG Breaking News and Commentary

Click here!

Contribute to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

Milwaukee Molson Coors shooter reportedly had long-running dispute with co-worker

Fri, 28/02/2020 - 11:23pm — legitgov

Milwaukee Molson Coors shooter reportedly had long-running dispute with co-worker | 27 Feb 2020 | The man accused of opening fire at a Molson Coors plant in Milwaukee on Wednesday -- killing five co-workers and himself -- was a gun-loving electrician who had been in a long-running dispute with a co-worker, according to a report. Anthony Ferrill, 51, had frequently argued with one of the fatally shot victims, a fellow electrician, an employee told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The two co-workers had accused each other of going into each other's offices and tampering with computer equipment or swiping tools, the source, who didn’t want to be named, told the outlet Thursday.

  • Share
  • Log in to post comments