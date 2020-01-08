You are here

Missile attacks target US forces in Iraq, senior military source says; Iran suspected

Wed, 08/01/2020 - 12:08am — legitgov

Breaking: Missile attacks target US forces in Iraq, senior military source says; Iran suspected | 07 Jan 2020 | Missiles were fired early Wednesday in multiple locations across Iraq, a senior U.S. military source in the country told Fox News, describing it as a series of attacks on U.S. forces from Iran. The source told Fox News: "Under missile attack from Iran. These are either cruise missiles or short-range ballistic missiles. All over the country." The missiles struck near Al Assad Air Base in Anbar, among other locations.

