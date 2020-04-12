Mississippi city's coronavirus shutdown bans drive-in church services ahead of Easter | 11 April 2020 | Drive-in church services that attempt to adhere to social distancing guidelines by keeping worshipers physically apart from one another in their own cars will not be allowed this Easter Sunday in at least one Mississippi community, as the coronavirus crisis has left wide swaths of the country shut down. The mayor and city council of Greenville, Miss., banned all in-person church services and implemented a citywide 10 p.m. curfew from April 7 until whenever Gov. Tate Reeves's statewide shelter-in-place order is lifted.