Missouri Farmer Wins $265 Million Verdict Against Monsanto --Jury finds that because of dicamba, a peach farmer is going out of business | 25 Feb 2020 | A Missouri peach farmer notched a rare courtroom victory this month, defeating the former Monsanto Co. and chemical giant BASF in the first of what is expected to be a series of court fights over claims that the companies are responsible for pesticide damage that has wiped out orchards, gardens, and organic farm fields in multiple states. On February 14, a unanimous jury awarded Bill Bader and his family-owned Bader Farms $15 million in compensatory damages. The following day, they added on another $250 million in punitive damages to be paid by Bayer AG (Monsanto's German owner) and BASF. The jury found that Monsanto and BASF conspired in actions that created what Bader’s attorney called an "ecological disaster" designed to increase profits at the expense of farmers such as Bader.