Missouri seeks more doctors, nurses for coronavirus response | 04 April 2020 | Missouri is waging a campaign to boost its current health care workforce as it faces a personnel shortage amid the coronavirus outbreak. The state's Department of Health and Senior Services, Emergency Management Agency, and Department of Economic Development are teaming up to recruit medical professionals who are not already working for the state to join a "specialized" team fighting health emergencies... Missouri will consider people "even if they are a health care student or graduate, are a retiree of the health care workforce, or have a recently expired professional registration."