Mitch McConnell slams 'most rushed, least thorough, and most unfair' impeachment inquiry | 19 Dec 2019 | Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday slammed President Trump's impeachment as the "most rushed, least thorough, and most unfair" in modern history -- and accused Democrats of being "too afraid" to send the articles to the Senate for trial. The Republican leader took to the Senate floor to lay into Wednesday's historic vote, calling it the "first purely partisan presidential impeachment since the wake of the Civil War." Calling the vote a "predetermined end of a partisan crusade that began even before President Trump was nominated," he said the "rushed and rigged inquiry" was "poisoned" from the outset.