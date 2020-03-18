Mnuchin Warns Virus Could Yield 20% Jobless Rate Without Action | 17 March 2020 | Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin raised the possibility with Republican senators that without government intervention, the U.S. could see 20% unemployment, according to people familiar with the matter. Mnuchin didn't predict unemployment would reach that level, the people said, but told the senators that he believes the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak is potentially worse than the 2008 financial crisis. Extraordinarily high unemployment, he said, is a possibility if lawmakers don't swiftly provide financial assistance to wage workers and small- and medium-sized businesses. During the meeting with Senate Republicans today, Secretary Mnuchin used several mathematical examples for illustrative purposes, but he never implied this would be the case, Treasury spokeswoman Monica Crowley said.