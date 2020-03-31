More than 3,000 people in the US have died from coronavirus | 30 March 2020 | At least 3,003 people have died in the United States from Covid-19, according to a CNN tally of data from state health departments. There have been at least 160,698 cases of coronavirus that have been detected and tested in the United States through US public health systems. The total includes cases from every state, the District of Columbia and several US territories, as well as repatriated cases. Hawaii and Wyoming have not reported a death from coronavirus.