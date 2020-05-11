Moscow promises Washington a 'serious talk' about its V-Day message that omits Soviet Union's role in defeating Nazis | 10 May 2020 | Moscow won't fail to take note of the White House decision to completely exclude the Soviet Union from its message marking Victory in Europe Day, the Foreign Ministry said, calling the act a "distortion" of World War II history. "The US officials have found neither the courage nor the desire to...do justice to the indisputable role of the Red Army and of the Soviet people, and to the enormous sacrifices they made in the name of humanity," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. It added that ignoring the historical facts due to current political likes or dislikes was unthinkable. The Soviet Union bore the brunt of fighting Nazi Germany, with at least 27 million of its people killed in WWII.