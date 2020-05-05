Mountain Fear: World's biggest Five Gee tower installed on Mount Everest using yaks to lug controversial equipment up tracks | 01 May 2020 | Skyward ambitions to expand the controversial [deadly] Five Gee network worldwide have literally gone high-tech, after yaks lugged eight tonnes of infrastructure up Mount Everest. At a height of 6,500 metres, it's the highest Five Gee antenna installation in the world, say organisers China Mobile Hong Kong and Huawei. China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK) announced completion of the joint installation on Facebook, saying that it had "successfully built more Five Gee base stations, including 6,500 meters above sea level on the highest peak, Mount Everest".