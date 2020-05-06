Mountain of spuds discarded by Idaho farmers saved in 'potato rescue' | 01 May 2020 | Amid lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, businesses and industries are suffering from COVID-19 -- and potato farmers are no exception. Despite a growing demand in grocery stores, potato prices have plummeted in the last few weeks due to social distancing guidelines and a lack of demand in restaurants and the food industry... Last week, photos like the one below, shared by Molly Page, a Hailey, Idaho, local, emerged on social media showing mountains of potatoes going to waste after being dumped by farmers. Page's photo showed a mountain of discarded potatoes at Silver Creek Seed Farm in Picabo, Idaho, according to the Idaho Mountain Express newspaper, and it quickly went viral. Using the advantage of a small town and her history of community outreach, Page organized a 25-person "potato rescue team" to help gather the dumped potatoes and bring the spuds to those who need food in the Hailey and Ketchum, two towns in Blaine County, Idaho, about 160 miles east of Boise.