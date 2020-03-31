Movement of military vehicles through SoCal is routine and not related to coronavirus, officials say | 26 March 2020 | After photos and videos of armored military vehicles being moved through Southern California started popping up online with claims that the sight was related to the coronavirus pandemic, officials took to Twitter to quash the rumors and explain it was only routine movement. The images showed hundreds of tank-like vehicles being hauled on a train over the past week, with some social media users tying the movement to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s deployment of the California National Guard to assist with COVID-19 aid efforts. But the Ventura County Sheriff's Department explained on Tuesday that "tanks on train cars" are not related to the state’s efforts to fight the pandemic. The vehicles appear to be Bradley Fighting Vehicles.