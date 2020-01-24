Mueller's Convictions in Question After FISA Court Admits at Least 2 Spy Warrants Against Carter Page Were 'Not Valid' | 23 Jan 2020 | The FISC [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court] admitted in a secret order that at least two of the spy warrants against Carter Page were not lawfully authorized. Presiding FISA judge James Boasberg wrote in a January 7 order which was not declassified and released until Thursday, that the last two FISA warrants on Carter Page dated April 7, 2017, and June 29, 2017, were not valid. The June 2017 FISA warrant was signed by former DAG Rod Rosenstein and Former Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe. Rosenstein signed the June 2017 FISA warrant a month after he wrote the memo authorizing the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller -- and 20 pages of this FISA application are still redacted. Did Robert Mueller actually use information gathered in real time by the illegal wiretaps on Carter Page? If so, this could pose a huge problem for Mueller's cases against Trump officials because the wiretaps are now officially invalid.