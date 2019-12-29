You are here

Multiple people stabbed in synagogue in New York town - Report

Sun, 29/12/2019 - 4:45am — legitgov

Multiple people stabbed in synagogue in New York town - Report | 28 Dec 2019 | Several stabbings were reported Saturday night at a synagogue in Monsey, New York, a heavily Orthodox Jewish community in Ramapo, Rockland County, according to Vos Iz Neias. The suspect reportedly entered Rabbi Rottenburg's Shul in the Forshay neighborhood, unsheathed a machete and stabbed multiple people, one of them in the chest, before driving away, according to the news outlet. Medical personnel are treating all three victims.

