You are here

Home

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Deep State Truth

CLG Breaking News and Commentary

Click here!

Contribute to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

NBA suspends season after Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus. Kings game postponed

Thu, 12/03/2020 - 3:38am — legitgov

NBA suspends season after Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus. Kings game postponed | 11 March 2020 |The NBA has suspended its season after a player tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. The Sacramento Kings were moments away from playing a nationally televised game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday when the public-address announcer informed spectators the game had been postponed. The NBA issued a statement Wednesday night announcing the season will be suspended after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus in Oklahoma City. Shams Charania of The Athletic identified the player as Jazz center Rudy Gobert, a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

  • Share
  • Log in to post comments