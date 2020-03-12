NBA suspends season after Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus. Kings game postponed | 11 March 2020 |The NBA has suspended its season after a player tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. The Sacramento Kings were moments away from playing a nationally televised game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday when the public-address announcer informed spectators the game had been postponed. The NBA issued a statement Wednesday night announcing the season will be suspended after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus in Oklahoma City. Shams Charania of The Athletic identified the player as Jazz center Rudy Gobert, a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.