NSA has been 'lying to the courts all along,' says whistleblower, as judges give warrantless surveillance the thumbs-up | 21 Dec 2019 | The National Security Agency can gather the data of US citizens without a warrant - as long as it gathers this data by mistake, a court has ruled. However, this suits the agency just fine, whistleblower William Binney told RT. On Wednesday, the 2nd Court of Appeals in New York declared this "incidental collection" of information permissible. The NSA has maintained that it is incapable of separating properly and improperly gathered data, but former NSA Technical Director William Binney told RT that this is simply untrue. "They’ve been lying to the courts all along," Binney said. "They've had the capability to sort that stuff out. It's just that they don’t want to."