NYC Adds Nearly 4,000 People Who Never Tested Positive to Coronavirus Death Tolls | 14 April 2020 | New York City added nearly 4,000 people who never tested positive for the coronavirus to its death toll Tuesday, bringing coronavirus-related deaths in the city to around 10,000 people. The city decided to add 3,700 people to its death tolls, who they "presumed" to have died from the virus, according to a report from The New York Times. The additions increased the death toll in the U.S. by 17%, according to the Times report, and included people who were suffering from symptoms of the virus, such as intense coughing and a fever.