NYT editorial board endorses Warren, Klobuchar for Democratic nomination for president | 19 Jan 2020 | The New York Times editorial board on Sunday night endorsed both Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) for the Democratic nomination for president. The dual endorsement, a break in convention for the Times [a Deep State rag], comes just two weeks before the first primary contests in Iowa and New Hampshire, where Warren has remained a top contender while Klobuchar has struggled to break out of single-digit support. "In a break with convention, the editorial board has chosen to endorse two separate Democratic candidates for president," reads the Times's endorsement.