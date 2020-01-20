You are here

Home

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Deep State Truth

CLG Breaking News and Commentary

Click here!

Contribute to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

NYT editorial board endorses Warren, Klobuchar for Democratic nomination for president

Mon, 20/01/2020 - 5:31am — legitgov

NYT editorial board endorses Warren, Klobuchar for Democratic nomination for president | 19 Jan 2020 | The New York Times editorial board on Sunday night endorsed both Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) for the Democratic nomination for president. The dual endorsement, a break in convention for the Times [a Deep State rag], comes just two weeks before the first primary contests in Iowa and New Hampshire, where Warren has remained a top contender while Klobuchar has struggled to break out of single-digit support. "In a break with convention, the editorial board has chosen to endorse two separate Democratic candidates for president," reads the Times's endorsement.

  • Share
  • Log in to post comments