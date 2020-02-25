NYU Florence Closes Campus Following Coronavirus Surge in Italy | 25 Feb 2020 | Amid a coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, NYU Florence has suddenly closed its campus, leaving students stranded as they rapidly make arrangements to leave. According to an email circulated to the NYU Florence community Monday evening by NYU Florence directors, classes on the site have been canceled for the remainder of the week and will be offered remotely via Zoom -- a video conference portal -- until March 29. There are currently 229 cases of the coronavirus in Italy, with seven reported deaths and 26 intensive care hospitalizations, making it Europe’s largest outbreak of the virus.