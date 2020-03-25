NYU offers early graduation to senior med students in bid to fight coronavirus | 24 March 2020 | New York University is reportedly allowing senior medical students to graduate three months early so they can help overworked doctors fight the coronavirus pandemic. The unprecedented offer was detailed in a Tuesday email to the class of 2020 as an option if the students "voluntarily agree" to begin working immediately as paid interns at NYU Langone Health's Internal Medicine and Emergency Medicine departments... The email was first reported by emergency medicine physicians at Brief19.com.