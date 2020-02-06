Nancy Pelosi should resign By Jonathan Turley | 05 Feb 2020 | (Opinion) The House has its share of infamies, great and small, real and symbolic, and has been the scene of personal infamies from brawls to canings. But the conduct of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) at the State of the Union address this week will go down as a day of infamy for the chamber as an institution. It has long been a tradition for House Speakers to remain stoic and neutral in listening to the address. However, Pelosi seemed to be intent on mocking President Trump from behind his back with sophomoric facial grimaces and head shaking, culminating in her ripping up a copy of his address. Her drop the mic moment will have a lasting impact on the House... That act was more important to Pelosi than preserving the tradition of her office. In doing so, she forfeited the right to occupy that office.