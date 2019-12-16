Navy pilots demand more be armed on bases in letter to lawmakers and military brass | 15 Dec 2019 | Dozens of U.S. Navy pilots have written a letter demanding Capitol Hill lawmakers and top military brass allow more pilots to carry arms on bases, and allow those standing watch at flight schools across the country to be armed in the wake of the deadly shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola by a Saudi officer training there. The letter, obtained exclusively by Fox News, is a form letter the pilots hope their colleagues will use to write lawmakers to get what they say is much-needed attention -- preventing further shootings on U.S. military bases, in part by increasing deterrence.