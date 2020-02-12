Nearly 200 Georgia residents being monitored for coronavirus; 97 new deaths in China | 12 Feb 2020 | Georgia health officials announced on Tuesday that roughly 200 residents were self-monitoring for the coronavirus after recently returning from China. None of the residents have shown symptoms of the virus or visited Hubei province -- the epicenter of the outbreak. Health officials reportedly didn't use the word quarantine, instead, phrasing it that people are being isolated in their homes for 14 days, which is considered the virus's incubation period, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A new paper by Chinese scientists says the period could be as long as 24 days.