Nearly 500 million animals killed in Australian bushfires, experts fear --Nearly one third of the koalas in New South Wales have died | 28 Dec 2019 | Around 480 million animals are feared to have died in the bushfires sweeping Australia, including nearly a third of the koalas in New South Wales's main habitat. Ecologists at the University of Sydney estimate around 480 million mammals, birds and reptiles have been killed, directly or indirectly, by the devastating blazes since they began in September, The Times reported. This includes almost 8,000 koalas, which are believed to have burnt to death on the state's mid-north coast. The region, which lies around 240 miles north of Sydney, is home to the largest number of Australia’s koalas, with a population of up to 28,000.