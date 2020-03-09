Neocon Nikki Haley Supports Hand-Picked Loeffler Over Trump's Choice in U.S. Senate Race for Georgia | 04 March 2020 | Former South Carolina Governor [deep-state troll] Nikki Haley has chosen Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was hand-picked by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for the position, as her preferred candidate over the man who Trump wanted in the position, Rep. Doug Collins. Haley hopes that her endorsement can help Loeffler overtake Collins in the polls. He is currently polling at 21 percent, according to a poll conducted by University of Georgia's School of Public and International Affairs. Loeffler is polling at 19 percent, and Democrat Matt Lieberman, son of former Sen. Joe Lieberman [the original deep-state dirt-bag], is polling at 11 percent, with a third of voters still undecided. There will be no Republican primary election between Collins and Loeffler, and there will instead be a "jungle" election in November that will ultimately determine the next Senator.