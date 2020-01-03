Neocon Pundit Wishes Cancer on Trump, Ron Paul, and Pat Buchanan | 30 Dec 2019 | Like clockwork, a neoconservative writer resorts to smear tactics to sully right wing figures who dare challenge the status quo. Shay Khatiri, a writer for the neocon outlet the Bulwark and a fan of establishment darling [Deep State dirt-bag] Nikki Haley, recently tweeted about Ron Paul, Pat Buchanan, and Donald Trump and how there is "no justice in this world" because they're alive and well. He specifically tweeted, "John McCain, Charles Krauthammer, and now John Lewis get cancer. Ron Paul, Pat Buchanan, and Donald Trump are healthy. There is no justice in this world."