Nevada Governor Sisolak Found Hoarding Coronavirus Treatment Drug | 03 April 2020 | Just about a week after the governor of Nevada (D) limited the ability for physicians to prescribe hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus, news broke that Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak's own Department of Corrections has been hoarding the drug for prisoners. Sisolak claimed that he was doing so to prevent the hoarding of the medicine, despite the fact that you could only obtain it through a prescription. Now, 360 News Las Vegas has discovered that Sisolak's Department of Corrections has begun hoarding the drug following his questionable decree.