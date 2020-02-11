'Never Trump' Republicans backing Joe Biden in NH primary, emails show | 10 Feb 2020 | Embittered "Never Trump" Republicans tied to former Ohio Gov. [Deep State pro-TPP scum-bag] John Kasich have secretly schemed to assist Joe Biden's campaign -- because they think he's the only Democrat who can beat the president and help them get "revenge," The Post has learned. Emails obtained by The Post show that two top staffers from Kasich's failed, 2016 primary campaign and Ohio's former GOP chairman, a Kasich ally, were among those involved in efforts to boost support for the former vice president in last week's [purposefully] botched Iowa caucus and Tuesday's New Hampshire primary. Funding for the plan came largely from two deep-pocketed Democratic donors -- former Microsoft president Jon Shirley and his wife, Kimberly -- who've made maximum contributions to Biden and hosted a fund-raiser for him last year, records also show.