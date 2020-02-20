New COVID-19 cases reported across Japan as 88 more aboard Diamond Princess test positiv

New COVID-19 cases reported across Japan as 88 more aboard Diamond Princess test positive | 19 Feb 2020 | Near the end of its two-week quarantine, 88 more people aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama tested positive for COVID-19, the health ministry said Tuesday, with 65 of them experiencing no symptoms such as fever or coughs. The newly infected passengers range in age from their teens to their 70s and include 35 Japanese nationals, according to the ministry. All passengers aboard the cruise ship who have tested negative for the virus will be allowed to start disembarking Wednesday, health minister Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday, with the ministry having finished taking test samples from all passengers.