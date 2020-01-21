New China virus: Fourth person dies as human-to-human transfer confirmed | 21 Jan 2020 | A fourth person in China has died from a new virus that has spread rapidly across the country, as authorities confirmed that it can be passed from person-to-person. A 89-year-old man was the latest victim of the new strain of coronavirus, which causes a type of pneumonia...More than 200 cases have now been reported across major cities in China including Beijing and Shanghai. China's National Health Commission on Monday confirmed that two cases of infection in China's Guangdong province were due to human-to-human transmission.