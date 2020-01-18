You are here

New Chinese virus 'will have infected hundreds'

Sat, 18/01/2020 - 6:06pm — legitgov

New Chinese virus 'will have infected hundreds' | 18 Jan 2020 | The number of people already infected by the mystery virus emerging in China is far greater than official figures suggest, scientists have told the BBC. There have been more than 60 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, but UK experts estimate a figure nearer 1,700. Two people are known to have died from the respiratory illness, which appeared in Wuhan city in December. "I am substantially more concerned than I was a week ago," disease outbreak scientist Prof Neil Ferguson, said.

