New Hampshire primary voting kicks off, as Dems sharpen rhetoric| 11 Feb 2020 | New Hampshire's presidential primary kicked off at midnight, as voters in three tiny townships in the state's North Country and White Mountains cast the first ballots in the first primary in the White House race. Dixville Notch - which has held the midnight voting tradition for 60 years - as well as nearby Millsfield and Hart's Location - grab the national spotlight every four years as they report the first results in New Hampshire. On the final day before the before primary, Sen. Bernie Sanders emphasized to supporters that "what happens here in New Hampshire is enormously important...the whole country is not only looking at New Hampshire - in fact the whole world is looking at New Hampshire."