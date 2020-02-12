You are here

Home

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Deep State Truth

CLG Breaking News and Commentary

Click here!

Contribute to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

New Hampshire voter tells MSNBC she voted for Sanders because network's unfair coverage of him made her 'angry'

Wed, 12/02/2020 - 4:11am — legitgov

New Hampshire voter tells MSNBC she voted for Sanders because network's unfair coverage of him made her 'angry' | 11 Feb 2020 | A voter in New Hampshire gave a blunt reason to MSNBC as to why she voted for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt in the Democratic primary. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber spoke to voters in Manchester, N.H., on Tuesday afternoon as the nation's first primary was underway and stumbled upon a woman who cast her vote for the progressive frontrunner. "I voted for Bernie -- although there are a number of candidates that I really like, so when I finished voting, I was still undecided including Elizabeth [Warren], including Michael Bennet for that matter," the voter responded. "...[B]ut I want to say the reason that I went with Bernie is because of MSNBC." "...[T]he kind of 'Stop Bernie' cynicism that I've heard from a number of people. I watch MSNBC constantly, so I've heard that from a number of commentators. It made me angry enough, I said, 'Okay, Bernie's got my vote.'"

  • Share
  • Log in to post comments