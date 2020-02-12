New Hampshire voter tells MSNBC she voted for Sanders because network's unfair coverage of him made her 'angry' | 11 Feb 2020 | A voter in New Hampshire gave a blunt reason to MSNBC as to why she voted for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt in the Democratic primary. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber spoke to voters in Manchester, N.H., on Tuesday afternoon as the nation's first primary was underway and stumbled upon a woman who cast her vote for the progressive frontrunner. "I voted for Bernie -- although there are a number of candidates that I really like, so when I finished voting, I was still undecided including Elizabeth [Warren], including Michael Bennet for that matter," the voter responded. "...[B]ut I want to say the reason that I went with Bernie is because of MSNBC." "...[T]he kind of 'Stop Bernie' cynicism that I've heard from a number of people. I watch MSNBC constantly, so I've heard that from a number of commentators. It made me angry enough, I said, 'Okay, Bernie's got my vote.'"