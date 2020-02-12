As New Hampshire votes, S&P and Nasdaq hit fresh records | 11 Feb 2020 | U.S. equity markets closed mixed on Tuesday, giving up the bulk of the gains as voters head to the polls in New Hampshire's primary and after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress policymakers will likely keep interest rates unchanged this year. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq captured fresh records again, while the Dow hit an intraday record, before falling back below that level ending the session little changed. Voters headed to the polls in New Hampshire where a University of New Hampshire tracking poll for CNN released Sunday showed Bernie Sanders was in the lead with 28 percent of the vote.