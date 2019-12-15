New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, opposed to impeachment, expected to leave Democratic Party | 14 Dec 2019 | A Democratic congressman from a swing district in southern New Jersey -- who has been outspoken in his opposition to President Donald Trump's impeachment -- is likely to leave the party, sources told NBC News on Saturday. Two Democratic leadership sources said they expect Rep. Jeff Van Drew to change his registration to Republican in the wake of his stance against the House Democratic-led efforts to impeach Trump...Van Drew was among a handful of Democrats to vote against going forward with the impeachment inquiry back in October.